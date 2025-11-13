The Cardinals signed Virgil to the practice squad Wednesday.

Virgil's addition to the Cardinals' practice squad gives the team much-needed depth at wide receiver after Zay Jones (Achilles) and Simi Fehoko (wrist) were both placed on injured reserve. Virgil could be elevated to the Cardinals' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, given that Xavier Weaver (ankle) is listed as questionable and Marvin Harrison (appendix) has been ruled out. Virgil served mostly in a special-teams role across seven regular-season games for the Bills in 2024.