Virgil is slated to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, independent NFL reporter Matt Lambardo reports.

Virgil mostly operated as a return specialist during his time at Appalachian State and totaled three kickoff returns for touchdowns during his final two collegiate seasons. With Kendall Hinton and KJ Hamler (knee) both expected back in 2022, Virgil will likely have an uphill battle to make the team as strictly a return specialist.