The Bills waived Virgil (hamstring) with an injury designation Thursday.

Virgil spent an extended amount of time with trainers during Wednesday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, per Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network. The 27-year-old wideout will go on waivers, but if he's not claimed by another team, then he would revert to the Bills' injured reserve, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. Virgil played 119 snaps (36 on offense, 83 on special teams) across seven regular-season games with Buffalo in 2024 but did not appear on the box score otherwise.