Jalen Walthall: Let go with injury settlement

The Jets waived Walthall (undisclosed) from injured reserve Friday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With the injury settlement, Walthall will have the opportunity to play for a team in 2026 once he's fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. He's spent time with the Jets and Texans this offseason after not hearing his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft. Walthall spent his last two college seasons at Incarnate Word and finished the 2025 season with 70 catches for 847 yards and eight touchdowns over 10 games.