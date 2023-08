The Bills are expected to sign Wayne as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wayne, the cousin of Reggie Wayne, posted career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (815) and touchdowns (nine) during the 2022 campaign while playing for South Alabama. The 6-foot-2 wideout will have an uphill battle to land a regular-season roster spot in Buffalo's crowded wideout room.