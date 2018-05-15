Jalen Wilkerson: Waived due to injury

Wilkerson (undisclosed) was waived by the Texans on Monday for the failure to disclose his physical condition, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wilkerson, who went undrafted out of Florida State this spring, signed with the Texans just days ago. It isn't clear what sort of injury he's dealing with. He'll become an unrestricted free agent if Wilkerson isn't claimed off waivers.