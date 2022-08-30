The Patriots waived Wydermyer on Tuesday.
Wydermyer signed with the Patriots in mid-August, but he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The 6-foot-5 tight end is still looking to make his NFL debut.
The Patriots waived Wydermyer on Tuesday.
Wydermyer signed with the Patriots in mid-August, but he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The 6-foot-5 tight end is still looking to make his NFL debut.
Make picks for your chance to win guaranteed weekly and season prizes, plus the $100K jackpot.Play Now