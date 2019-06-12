Jalin Burrell: Wavied by Kansas City

Burrell (illness) was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday with a non-football illness designation per the NFL's official transaction page .

Burrell was signed by the team out of New Mexico as an undrafted free agent this offseason. Assuming he clears waivers, this move is just a precursor to Burrell landing on the non-football injury list.

