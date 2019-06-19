Marshall has been suspended for the first four games of the NFL's regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It's unclear what prompted a suspension from the league, but he won't be able to suit up in NFL action the first four weeks of the season. The suspension could be the reason that Marshall was let go by the Raiders on May 9. The Ohio State product recently inked a contract in the CFL, so it's likely he won't be on another NFL roster any time soon.