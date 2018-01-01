The Jets signed Marshall to a reserve/future contract Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Marshall spent the beginning of the season with the Jets while serving a four-game suspension for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. However, he wasn't added to the active roster upon his reinstatement but was instead waived and signed to the Jets' practice squad, where he finished out the season. The Jets have one of the most fluid receiver depth charts in the league and there would seem to be an opportunity for the Ohio State product to snag a spot near the bottom of the totem pole.