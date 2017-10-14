Play

Marshall was waived by the Jets on Saturday, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Marshall spent less than a week with the team after being added to the active roster Monday after his four-game suspension. The second-year receiver was replaced on the roster by cornerback Xavier Coleman, and could head to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

