Jalin Moore: Not participating in Senior Bowl

Moore (ankle) will not participate at the upcoming Senior Bowl, Ethan Joyce of the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Moore's storied career at Appalachian State was cut short by a serious ankle injury five games into his senior season and he's still not quite ready for football activity. The question remains as to whether he'll be recovered enough to participate in the NFL Combine in late February. Moore had two 1,000-yard seasons during his time at Appalachian State and finished with a grand total of 582 carries for 3,570 yards (6.1 YPC) and 33 rushing scores. He currently profiles as a late-round selection.