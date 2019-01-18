Jalin Moore: Not participating in Senior Bowl
Moore (ankle) will not participate at the upcoming Senior Bowl, Ethan Joyce of the Winston-Salem Journal reports.
Moore's storied career at Appalachian State was cut short by a serious ankle injury five games into his senior season and he's still not quite ready for football activity. The question remains as to whether he'll be recovered enough to participate in the NFL Combine in late February. Moore had two 1,000-yard seasons during his time at Appalachian State and finished with a grand total of 582 carries for 3,570 yards (6.1 YPC) and 33 rushing scores. He currently profiles as a late-round selection.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...