Jalston Fowler: Parts ways with Tennessee
The Titans released Fowler on Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The lone fullback on the Titans' roster, Fowler had been phased out of the offensive game plan the last two weeks, going down as a healthy inactive for both contests. His dismissal clears a spot on the roster for linebacker Josh Carraway.
