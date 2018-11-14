The Titans released Fowler on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fowler signed with the Titans in late October, though he was inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots. The 28-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Tennessee, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up joining the Titans' practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....