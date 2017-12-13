The Seahawks signed Fowler to their practice squad Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler made the Titans' 53-man roster out of training camp as the sole fullback, but after his usage declined in recent weeks, Tennessee decided to cut him a few days earlier. The Seahawks apparently see some potential in Fowler as a lead blocker and could look to bring him aboard their roster if head coach Pete Carroll cites a need for a fullback over the team's final three regular-season contests. Tre Madden (calf), who had served as the team's only fullback earlier in the campaign, was placed on injured reserve in early November and was never replaced.