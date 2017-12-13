The Seahawks signed Fowler to their practice squad Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler made the Titans' 53-man roster out of training camp as the sole fullback, but after his usage declined in recent weeks, Tennessee decided to cut him a few days earlier. The Seahawks apparently see some potential in Fowler as a lead blocker and could look to bring him aboard their roster if head coach Pete Carroll cites a need for a fullback over the team's final three regular-season contests. Tre Madden (calf), who had served as the team's only fullback earlier in the campaign, was placed on injured reserve in early November and was never replaced.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop