Jamaal Charles: Cut by Jags
The Jaguars released Charles on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Charles' two-game run in Jacksonville has come to an end, with 14 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. The addition of Carlos Hyde late last week was the death knell for this move. Charles will now wait for a call for another organization with a need for RB help.
