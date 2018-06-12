Charles is visiting the Saints on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With starting tailback Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games of the regular season, the Saints are looking at potential veteran options to work alongside breakout star Alvin Kamara. Charles is certainly on the downslope of what has been a successful NFL career, but he still could potentially offer up some productivity in a limited capacity. He appeared in 14 games with the Broncos last season and rushed for 296 yards on 69 carries.

