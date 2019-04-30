Jamaal Charles: Retiring from football
Charles is signing a one-day contract to retire with the Chiefs, 610 Sports Radio KC reports.
Charles played two games for Jacksonville in 2018, taking eight touches for 14 yards before he was released Oct. 22. He averaged 4.3 yards on 69 carries the previous season in Denver, but he hasn't looked remotely the same since suffering a torn ACL in 2015. The 32-year-old finishes his career with 1,407 carries for 7,563 yards and 44 touchdowns, along with 310 catches for 2,593 yards and 20 additional scores. Charles ranks fourth in league history with 5.4 yards per carry, trailing only Michael Vick (7.0), Randall Cunningham (6.4) and Marion Motley (5.7).
