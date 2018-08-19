Charles is slated to visit with Washington on Sunday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

With Derrius Guice -- who was destined for a big role in the team's backfield -- out for the season with a torn ACL, and both Samaje Perine (ankle) and Byron Marshall (lower leg) banged up, it's not surprising that Washington is looking to add some running back depth. Charles has name recognition, but it's not clear what he has left in the tank at this stage. If he does end up signing with Washington, we wouldn't expect him to land a large role, at least initially, but the 31-year-old could at least provide the team with an additional change-of-pace option.

