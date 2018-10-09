Jamaal Charles: Will audition for Jacksonville
Charles is among the free-agent running backs that the Jaguars will work out this week to address their dwindling depth at the position, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Charles is arguably the most accomplished unsigned running back on the market, but the fact that he's on the wrong side of 30 years old and has never been a paragon of durability has resulted in teams expressing limited interest in his services. That won't prevent the Jaguars from at least taking a look at Charles with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to miss at least one more game and Corey Grant (foot) ruled out for the season. As part of a backfield committee in Denver last season, Charles showed he could still be effective in a part-time role, rattling off 4.3 yards per carry across 14 games. If he impresses the Jaguars in his workout and earns a contract, Charles could dress as the team's No. 2 or 3 back in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
