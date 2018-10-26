Jamaal Charles: Works out with Ravens
Charles had a recent workout with the Ravens, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Charles was the most notable of a group that included Charcandrick West, Fitzgerald Toussaint, Akrum Wadley and Dare Ogunbowale. The Ravens likely are doing their due diligence with only three running backs on the 53-man roster and two (Kenneth Dixon, knee; De'Lance Turner, hamstring) on injured reserve. In his two-game stint with the Jaguars earlier this month, Charles earned 20 offensive snaps, which he turned into eight touches for 14 yards from scrimmage.
