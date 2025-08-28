Pritchett signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday.

Pritchett caught seven of 15 targets for 70 yards through three preseason games. An undrafted rookie out of South Alabama, Pritchett also worked as the team's primary punt returner during the preseason with nine returns for 103 yards (11.4 YPR), including a 41-yard return. Xavier Gipson (shoulder) is expected to be the Jets' punt returner during the regular season, so Pritchett will continue to hone his craft on the practice squad.