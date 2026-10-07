Williams had a tryout with the Patriots on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is looking to extend his career, though it's unknown exactly how interested the Patriots are in his services. The 2017 No. 134 overall pick has played for the Packers, Lions and Saints throughout his career, appearing in 117 regular-season games and rushing for 4,122 yards and 32 touchdowns off 1,069 attempts. He also contributed as a pass-catcher, amassing 187 receptions for 1,310 yards and eight scores.