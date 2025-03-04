The Saints are releasing Williams on Tuesday, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Williams, who is now heading into his age-30 season as a free agent, rushed just 48 times for 164 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown across 14 regular-season appearances with the Saints in 2024. He also caught nine of 11 targets for 57 yards, while racking up a career-high 288 yards as a kick returner. With 2024 having marked the least productive season of Williams' career by a notable margin, teams around the league don't figure to view the veteran running back as a hot option on the open market.