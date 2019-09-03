Carter signed with Atlanta's practice squad Monday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reported Saturday that the Broncos had released Carter, leaving him free to sign with Atlanta's practice squad after clearing waivers. The 25-year-old missed the 2018 season with hamstring issues.

