Custis signed with the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday.

Custis originally signed with the Chiefs in May after going undrafted and received over $100K in guaranteed money, but he was unable to carve out a role with the team. The 24-year-old could be promoted to the 53-man roster if any more injuries befall Pittsburgh's wideouts.

