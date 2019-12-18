Jamal Custis: Heads to Pittsburgh
Custis signed with the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday.
Custis originally signed with the Chiefs in May after going undrafted and received over $100K in guaranteed money, but he was unable to carve out a role with the team. The 24-year-old could be promoted to the 53-man roster if any more injuries befall Pittsburgh's wideouts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em...
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...