Jamal Morrow: Withdraws from NFLPA Bowl

Morrow has withdrawn from the NFLPA bowl after undergoing surgery on his broken foot suffered during the Holiday Bowl, Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times reports.

Morrow led the pass-heavy Cougars in rushing this season, totaling 522 yards on the ground while averaging 6.07 yards per carry and finding the end zone four times. He also played a heavy role as a receiver, catching 60 passes for another 506 yards and five scores, leaving Washington State third in school history with 4,219 all-purpose yards. His small frame prevents him from being an every-down back in the NFL and he lost out on an opportunity to showcase his abilities at the NFLPA Bowl, but Morrow could carve out a role as a pass-catching back at the next level should he impress scouts at the NFL Combine and/or his pro day.