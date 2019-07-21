Jamar Summers: Cut loose by Miami
Summers was waived by the Dolphins on Sunday.
Summers was signed by the Dolphins in May after the AAF disbanded the league in the April. With Birmingham of the AAF, he made four tackles (two solo) and one interception in two games. He's now free to sign with any team in the league.
