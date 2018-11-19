Taylor was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Taylor played a rotational role in Arizona's secondary through 10 games this season, but ultimately was unable to earn a stable position with the team. The Cardinals acquired Taylor in a trade with the Browns this offseason, and have now opted to part ways following his poor showing during a Week 11 loss to the Raiders. The 28-year-old will search for a depth role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

