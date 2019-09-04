Taylor was released by the Seahawks on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Taylor signed with the Seahawks in May and was working as the nickel cornerback throughout training camp, but the team opted to go in a different direction. The 28-year-old play in 14 games between the Broncos and Cardinals last season and had 18 tackles (16 solo) and a forced fumble.

