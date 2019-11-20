Play

The Seahawks waived Taylor on Wednesday.

Taylor worked as the team's slot corner, allowing a 62.5 completion percentage and 6.5 YPA. Those numbers aren't bad by any measure, but the Seahawks may be comfortable with their depth in Neiko Thorpe and Akeem King. If Taylor clears waivers, he's a prime candidate for Seattle's practice squad.

