Bradley reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Bradley didn't suit up in Sunday's wild-card win over the Steelers. The undrafted rookie out of Louisiana played just three regular-season games, receiving all 11 of his targets in a Week 16 loss to the Jets in which almost all of the Browns' wideouts were in COVID-19 protocol. The 24-year-old caught five passes for 60 yards in that game. He'll reside on the practice squad for now, but he could be called back up for the AFC divisional round with a daunting matchup against the Chiefs on tap.
More News
-
Browns' Ja'Marcus Bradley: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Browns' Ja'Marcus Bradley: Could be active Sunday•
-
Browns' Ja'Marcus Bradley: Totals 60 yards as fill-in starter•
-
Browns' Ja'Marcus Bradley: Listed as starter against NYJ•
-
Browns' Ja'Marcus Bradley: Elevates to active roster•
-
Ja'Marcus Bradley: Shifts back to practice squad•