Bradley was signed to Cleveland's practice squad Wednesday.
Bradley spent all of preseason with the Browns, so he's familiar with the system. The same goes for JoJo Natson, who also re-signed with the Browns for practice squad duty. That the Browns kept only five receivers suggests Odell Beckham (knee) will begin full practice in preparation for Week 1 in Kansas City. However, Bradley and Natson could be useful if either Rashard Higgins (leg) or Anthony Schwartz, who missed time during camp, is unable to go Week 1.