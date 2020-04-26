Ja'Marcus Bradley: Signing with Cleveland

Bradley is expected to sign with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Tim Bielek of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bradley is a four-year collegiate out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He scored 20 touchdowns on 100 receptions over the past two seasons, while averaging more than 15 yards per catch for the Ragin' Cajuns. Bradley joins a team that will undergo changes offensively under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is expected to transition away from the wideout-dominant focus in the passing attack.