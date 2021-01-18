Bradley remained on the practice squad for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.

Bradley, who spent most of the season on the practice squad, was active for a few games toward the end of the season and had five catches, 11 targets and 60 yards -- all coming in one game against the Jets when Cleveland was missing its top four wideouts due to COVID-19 protocols. The Browns can ink him to a reserve/future contract. If not, Bradley becomes free to sign anywhere.

More News