Bradley remained on the practice squad for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.
Bradley, who spent most of the season on the practice squad, was active for a few games toward the end of the season and had five catches, 11 targets and 60 yards -- all coming in one game against the Jets when Cleveland was missing its top four wideouts due to COVID-19 protocols. The Browns can ink him to a reserve/future contract. If not, Bradley becomes free to sign anywhere.
