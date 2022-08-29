The Browns waived Bradley on Monday.
Bradley played 33 offensive snaps in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears and caught both of his passes for 26 yards. The third-year wideout has appeared in eight contests with Cleveland over the last two seasons, catching nine of 15 targets for 124 yards. If he clears waivers, he could be a candidate to rejoin the organization via the practice squad.
