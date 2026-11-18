Thrash was signed to the Titans' practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Thrash was cut from the Raiders' practice squad Oct. 27, and he will now head to Tennessee. The wide receiver has yet to appear in a regular-season contest this season, but he combined to catch 13 of 22 targets for 129 yards over 18 regular-season games with the Browns between 2024 and 2025. Thrash will now provide the Titans with an additional depth option at wideout after Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.