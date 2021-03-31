Chase impressed at LSU's pro day on Wednesday, running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds after posting a 41-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump, James Rapien of SI.com reports.

Already a top-10 pick in the majority of mock drafts, Chase could push for the Top 5 after testing out of the park at his pro day. He also did 23 reps on the bench press earlier this week, and he's solidly built at 6-foot, 201 pounds. The LSU product had a 84-1,780-20 receiving line in 2019 as a sophomore, before sitting out 2020 to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.