Winston plans to visit with the Giants on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Giants reportedly are waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision while continuing to explore alternatives. They've already met/talked with 36-year-old Russell Wilson and 40-year-old Joe Flacco, making 31-year-old Winston the relative youngster of the bunch. There hasn't been any report of Winston needing surgery or dealing with major complications after he missed the end of the 2024 season with a right shoulder injury.