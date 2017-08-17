Jamel Johnson: Waived by Seahawks
The Seahawks decided to release Johnson on Wednesday, the team's official site reports.
Johnson was vying for a spot on the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart, but faced an uphill battle to earn it. He'll now attempt to latch on with another club.
