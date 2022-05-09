The Giants released Bradberry on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Bradberry was a productive member of the Giants' secondary over the last two seasons, registering 101 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. However, per Duggan, New York can save over $10 million in much-needed cap space by releasing the 2016 second-round pick ahead of June 1. While the team wasn't able to trade the 28-year-old, he's expected to be heavily sought after when he hits free agency.
