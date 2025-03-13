Bradberry was released by the Eagles on Thursday.

Bradberry, who missed the entirety of the 2024 season due to a lower-leg injury, has been released. The Eagles didn't list him with an injury, so the veteran corner is presumably healthy and will at minimum be a coveted depth piece for another team given his ability to play multiple positions in the secondary. Bradberry wasn't expected to miss the entire season after sustaining the aforementioned injury just days before the start of the regular season, but the emergence of rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean helped provide an important stopgap.