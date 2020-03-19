Burgess is now an unrestricted free agent after the Jets opted not to tender him a contract, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Burgess emerged as a starter in New York's linebacker corps down the stretch of the 2019 season, but the team didn't move to retain him for 2020. The 26-year-old is now free to sign elsewhere in the league, and he shouldn't have much difficulty finding a depth gig.