James Burgess: Hits free agency
Burgess is now an unrestricted free agent after the Jets opted not to tender him a contract, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Burgess emerged as a starter in New York's linebacker corps down the stretch of the 2019 season, but the team didn't move to retain him for 2020. The 26-year-old is now free to sign elsewhere in the league, and he shouldn't have much difficulty finding a depth gig.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Three landing spots for Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots...
-
Rams cut Gurley, Cooks next?
The Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, opening up a huge opportunity in their backfield.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.