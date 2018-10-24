James Butler: Joins Raiders practice squad

Butler signed with the Raiders' practice squad Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Butler spent the preseason with Oakland, but was unable to make it through final roster cuts. With Marshawn Lynch placed on injured reserve the team is likely looking to ensure its depth at the running back position in case of another injury. The undrafted rookie notched 396 yards and a touchdown on 91 carries as a senior at Iowa last year.

