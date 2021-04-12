Conner is scheduled to visit the Cardinals, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
Following the free-agent departure of Kenyan Drake, it's pretty clear that the Cardinals need to bolster their backfield, either through the draft or by signing an experienced option like Conner. For now, Chase Edmonds sits atop the team's running back depth chart and if Conner does elect to head to Arizona, there's a path to a significant role. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he logged 169 carries for 721 yards and six TDs to go along with 35 catches for 215 yards in 13 games with the Steelers.