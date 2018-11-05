James Cowser: Waived by Oakland
Cowser was waived by the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Cowser was waived by Oakland to begin the 2018 season, briefly rejoined the team in late October, and will ultimately be set loose once more to make room for Kony Ealy on the 53-man roster. If the depth defensive end goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll be a strong candidate to sign with the Raiders' practice squad.
