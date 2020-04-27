James Develin: Calls it a career
Develin (neck) has announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Develin's decision was likely informed by the serious neck injury that limited him to just two games in 2019, as he opts to hang up the cleats ahead of his age-32 season. The fullback began his NFL career on Cincinnati's practice squad for two years before earning the starting gig in New England, where he contributed to three Super Bowl wins from 2012-19. In addition to playing a key role as a blocker across 83 games with the team, Develin additionally accumulated five touchdowns and 31 receptions as a versatile, though seldom utilized, weapon out of the backfield.
