James Folston Jr: Waived by Titans

Folston Jr (undisclosed) was waived by the Titans on Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Folston Jr was let go to make room for fellow linebacker Josh Smith on the 90-man roster. The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh appeared to suffer an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice, the details of which remain undisclosed.

Our Latest Stories
  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    We've seen some movement at the top of the quarterback tiers, with an elite option sliding...