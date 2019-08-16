James Folston Jr: Waived by Titans
Folston Jr (undisclosed) was waived by the Titans on Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Folston Jr was let go to make room for fellow linebacker Josh Smith on the 90-man roster. The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh appeared to suffer an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice, the details of which remain undisclosed.
