James Gilbert: Heads to Rams

Gilbert is expected to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Gilbert was a 1,000-yard rusher during his sophomore year at Ball State, but he transferred to Kansas State for his senior year and totaled 737 yards and six touchdowns on 141 carries. He lack of experience as a receiver -- he never eclipsed 100 yards in a season -- could hurt his chances of making the 53-man roster.