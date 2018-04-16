James Harrison: Announces retirement
Harrison announced Monday on Instagram.
Harrison requested his release from the Steelers in December and subsequently signed with New England, where he recorded eight tackles in three playoff games. A recent report suggested he would continue his career, but the 39-year-old linebacker apparently hasn't received any offers to his liking. Harrison did retire once before back in 2014, only to change his mind after the first few weeks of the season. A late-blooming undrafted free agent, Harrison has piled up 793 tackles, 84.5 sacks and 34 forced fumbles in 192 regular-season games, displaying rare longevity for a pass rusher. He played with the Bengals in 2013 and the Patriots at the end of last season, but otherwise spent his career in a Steelers uniform.
More News
-
James Harrison: Intends to play in 2018•
-
Patriots' James Harrison: Signs with New England•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Released by Steelers•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Steelers' James Harrison: Scratched from lineup Sunday•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...